Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district resulted in the death of at least 15 bus passengers. The bus, carrying 30-35 passengers, was traveling from Marotan to Ghumarwin when it was struck by debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, with limited hope for more survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening tragically claimed the lives of at least 15 bus passengers. Officials reported that the private bus, transporting 30-35 individuals, was hit while en route from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

The catastrophic event unfolded in the Bhalughat area within the Jhandutta assembly segment, where police and district administration officials are actively engaged in rescue operations. So far, 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble, though the whole mountain's collapse casts doubt on further survival chances.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and urged officials to accelerate rescue efforts amidst ongoing intermittent rains in the region since Monday.

