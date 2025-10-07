Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Markonahalli Dam: Six Feared Dead

Six people drowned at Markonahalli Dam when its sluice gate unexpectedly opened, sweeping away picnickers. Police confirmed two bodies recovered, four still missing. A man named Nawaz was rescued but injured. Search operations are complicated by poor visibility and high water flow. Investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, at least six individuals lost their lives when the sluice gate of Markonahalli Dam unexpectedly opened, police reported on Tuesday.

The victims, residents of Tumakuru's BG Palya, were enjoying a public holiday outing at the dam when the disaster struck. During the incident, seven people entered the low-level downstream area, only to be quickly overwhelmed by the sudden surge of water.

Rescue operations continue with two bodies found and four persons still missing. Nawaz, a survivor, has been hospitalized. Officials have paused search efforts due to darkness and strong water currents, and an investigation is underway to determine the mishap's cause and the sluice gate's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

