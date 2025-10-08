Blaze Erupts in Jodhpur Park Market, Kolkata
A fire erupted in Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata, causing damage to several shops. No injuries were reported. The blaze broke out around 3:35 pm and was controlled by four fire engines within 90 minutes. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.
A fire broke out at the Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata on Wednesday, raising alarms but fortunately causing no injuries, according to officials.
The blaze, which started around 3:35 pm, necessitated the deployment of four fire engines. Firefighters worked diligently, finally extinguishing the flames by 5 pm.
The fire, which gutted four temporary shops, is under investigation. The exact cause remains undetermined, pending further inquiry.
