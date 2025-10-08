Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Jodhpur Park Market, Kolkata

A fire erupted in Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata, causing damage to several shops. No injuries were reported. The blaze broke out around 3:35 pm and was controlled by four fire engines within 90 minutes. The cause of the fire is pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:09 IST
Blaze Erupts in Jodhpur Park Market, Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata on Wednesday, raising alarms but fortunately causing no injuries, according to officials.

The blaze, which started around 3:35 pm, necessitated the deployment of four fire engines. Firefighters worked diligently, finally extinguishing the flames by 5 pm.

The fire, which gutted four temporary shops, is under investigation. The exact cause remains undetermined, pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

 India
2
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025