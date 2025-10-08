Blaze Erupts in Jodhpur Park Market, Kolkata

A fire broke out at the Jodhpur Park market in south Kolkata on Wednesday, raising alarms but fortunately causing no injuries, according to officials.

The blaze, which started around 3:35 pm, necessitated the deployment of four fire engines. Firefighters worked diligently, finally extinguishing the flames by 5 pm.

The fire, which gutted four temporary shops, is under investigation. The exact cause remains undetermined, pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)