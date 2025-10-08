Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era for India's Aviation

Business magnate Gautam Adani inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), describing it as a vital economic catalyst for India. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant moment in India's infrastructure development journey.

Built with a swift timeline of under 50 months at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, NMIAL symbolizes public-private partnership and India's ambition. Strategically connected to Mumbai's transport network, the airport promises to alleviate congestion and boost the regional economy, projecting the creation of over 200,000 jobs.

Focusing on sustainability, the new airport embodies Adani Group's commitment to a greener future. Gautam Adani emphasized its role in connecting communities and reinforcing India's position on the global stage. The project is seen as both a business and national service, underpinning India's road to becoming a USD 10 trillion economy.

