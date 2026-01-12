Left Menu

Empowering India: Youth as the Catalyst for Economic Growth

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlights India's potential to become the world's third-largest economy, driven by its youth. Addressing the Yuva Conclave 2026, he stresses proper training for the youth. Concurrently, a blood donation camp marks Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary in Ranchi.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla asserted on Monday that India has the potential to ascend as the world's third-largest economy, fueled by the dynamism of its youth. He stressed the importance of equipping the younger generation with necessary skills and opportunities to achieve this vision.

Addressing over 2,500 attendees at the 'Yuva Conclave 2026' in Ranchi, organized by Vikas Bharti Bishunpur, Shukla highlighted the critical role of the 70 percent youth demographic in transforming India's economic future, coinciding with the birth anniversary celebration of Swami Vivekananda.

Simultaneously, Jharkhand marked the occasion with a blood donation drive at Lok Bhavan, where 406 individuals participated. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged making blood donation a widespread movement, emphasizing its vital role in saving lives.

