Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

The accuracy of Delhi's Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) is under scrutiny as researchers reveal it underpredicts PM2.5 levels by 30 to 35 percent. This discrepancy is mainly attributed to outdated emission inventories, which have not been revised nationally since 2016.

Mohammad Rafiuddin from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) emphasized the importance of updating the emissions inventory. "Relying on old data significantly hampers the system's forecasts," he stated, advocating for a new national-level inventory with provisions for regular updates every two to three years.

Despite its shortcomings, AQEWS has managed over an 80 percent accuracy in forecasting 'very poor' air quality days. However, modernization is crucial to maintain and enhance its reliability, as more Indian cities adopt similar systems under the National Clean Air Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)