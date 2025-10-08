Left Menu

NDMC Embarks on Smart Water Meter Revolution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to modernize its water supply by installing over 15,000 smart water meters, costing Rs 30.84 crore. This initiative aims to improve service delivery, ensure accurate billing, and promote water conservation through real-time monitoring and digital data management.

Updated: 08-10-2025 22:16 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is preparing to revolutionize its water supply network by deploying over 15,000 smart water meters at a cost of Rs 30.84 crore. This move is part of the civic body's larger effort to enhance urban infrastructure with technology-driven solutions, according to NDMC officials.

The first phase, approved by the Council, focuses on replacing outdated mechanical meters with advanced AMI-based meters in residential areas. These smart meters will be crucial in automatically recording real-time water consumption, transmitting data digitally, and minimizing manual errors, reducing billing disputes significantly.

Armed with a long-life inbuilt battery, each smart meter will empower consumers to monitor their water usage digitally, fostering a culture of conservation and accountability. Ultimately, NDMC aims to be one of the first in the country to achieve extensive smart metering, promoting efficient water use and resource management in the capital.

