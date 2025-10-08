Left Menu

Mars' Whirling Dancers: Unveiling the Secrets of Dust Devils

Data from two ESA spacecraft has revealed that whirlwinds on Mars, known as dust devils, are faster and more widespread than previously assumed, with speeds reaching 98 mph. This research aids in understanding Martian atmospheric dynamics, which could inform future exploration missions planning and improve weather forecasting models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:34 IST
Two decades of observations by a pair of orbiting spacecraft have allowed scientists to track Mars' 'dust devils'—whirlwinds that dance across the planet's surface, offering insight into its climate and weather dynamics. These findings highlight wind speeds on Mars reaching an impressive 98 miles per hour, speeds higher than previously known.

Utilizing data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, researchers cataloged over 1,000 of these cyclones. They concluded that fast winds are more common and influential in shaping the Martian atmosphere, especially compared to Earth where thicker atmospheres prevail.

The study underscores the impact of winds on dust injection into Mars' atmosphere, essential for understanding dust storm formations and Martian weather. These observations are vital for future missions to plan landings and assess how dust affects solar panels on rovers, further advancing our exploration of the Red Planet.

