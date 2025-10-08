Mars' Whirling Dancers: Unveiling the Secrets of Dust Devils

Two decades of observations by a pair of orbiting spacecraft have allowed scientists to track Mars' 'dust devils'—whirlwinds that dance across the planet's surface, offering insight into its climate and weather dynamics. These findings highlight wind speeds on Mars reaching an impressive 98 miles per hour, speeds higher than previously known.

Utilizing data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, researchers cataloged over 1,000 of these cyclones. They concluded that fast winds are more common and influential in shaping the Martian atmosphere, especially compared to Earth where thicker atmospheres prevail.

The study underscores the impact of winds on dust injection into Mars' atmosphere, essential for understanding dust storm formations and Martian weather. These observations are vital for future missions to plan landings and assess how dust affects solar panels on rovers, further advancing our exploration of the Red Planet.

