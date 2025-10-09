Delhi Takes a Big Step Forward: Revitalizing the Yamuna with 19 New Projects

In a significant boost to Delhi's Yamuna rejuvenation efforts, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 19 new water and sewerage projects on Thursday.

The projects, worth Rs 1,816 crore, focus on upgrading existing sewage treatment plants and installing new sewer lines under the 'Sewa Pakhwada' events. Previously, wastewater flowed untreated into the Yamuna, but the new infrastructure aims to double the Delhi Jal Board's treatment capacity from 700 MGD to 1,400 MGD.

The Keshopur STP hosted the main event, where the DJB is augmenting two plants at a cost of Rs 504.12 crore. Additionally, eight STPs and several new sewer lines in various areas, under the AMRUT scheme, will improve sanitation for lakhs of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)