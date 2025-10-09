Karnataka's Bold Move: Rejuvenating Lakes to Safeguard Groundwater

Karnataka is taking decisive steps to improve its groundwater levels, as the state embarks on an ambitious project to clear encroachments on 41,849 lakes, with plans to rejuvenate them by December. The state's Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister, N S Boseraju, announced this at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Water is Future–Neeridare Naale' project.

According to Boseraju, over 35,000 lakes have already been cleared of encroachments, with monthly progress checks ensuring accountability. Efforts to fill lakes in the H N and K C Valley regions have shown positive results, such as increasing groundwater levels. Presently, 1,018 lakes are filled each year, providing water to 25 lakh acres, supported by robust participatory efforts from local lake societies.

However, the minister issued a warning about the excessive exploitation of groundwater in 44 taluks, stressing the need for sustainable practices. During Siddaramaiah's tenure, over 8,000 minor irrigation projects were launched to increase groundwater levels. Kannada actor Vasishta Simha, appointed as the Ambassador for the department, emphasized water conservation as critical for the state's sustainability.