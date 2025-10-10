Calm Seas Ahead: No El Nino or La Nina in Sight

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Friday that the current oceanic conditions indicate neither El Nino nor La Nina phenomena are present. The agency has forecast with 80% certainty that normal weather conditions will likely persist into the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

El Nino is characterized by a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, significantly altering weather patterns. Its counterpart, La Nina, is marked by cooler ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, often resulting in floods and droughts in various regions.

Given the absence of these phenomena, meteorologists project stable weather conditions, providing relief from potential climate disruptions that typically accompany El Nino or La Nina. This stability is significant for regions reliant on regular weather patterns for agriculture and planning.

