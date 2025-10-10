Government Grants $129,000 to Northland for Post-Cyclone Seaweed Cleanup

The Government has provided $129,000 in emergency waste funding to the Northland Regional Council to assist with the clean-up of exotic caulerpa seaweed that blanketed parts of the region’s coastline following Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tam in April.

The funding, announced by Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, will help cover the significant costs of removing more than 100 tonnes of the highly invasive marine pest from Northland’s beaches, restoring coastal environments and protecting marine ecosystems.

Swift Local Response After Cyclone Tam

In the immediate aftermath of the cyclone, local hapū led a rapid and coordinated clean-up effort, supported by council staff and community volunteers. The teams worked tirelessly to remove vast quantities of caulerpa seaweed — a fast-spreading invasive species that can smother marine habitats and suffocate native plant life.

“The cyclone’s powerful swells uprooted large quantities of caulerpa seaweed from the seabed, blanketing beaches in thick green mats,” said Minister Simmonds. “When washed ashore, this marine pest can cause serious harm to coastlines and local ecosystems. It was essential to remove it as quickly as possible to prevent further damage.”

Simmonds commended the community-led response: “I am very pleased to award this funding to the Northland Regional Council and to acknowledge the swift and dedicated work of the local hapū, volunteers, and council staff who came together to protect Northland’s beaches.”

Protecting Northland’s Coastline

The $129,000 grant comes from the Government’s newly established emergency waste funding scheme, designed to help local councils manage the waste and debris that follow natural disasters and severe weather events.

“The Government recognises the pressure councils are under when responding to the aftermath of extreme weather,” Simmonds said. “We are committed to supporting them and their communities as they recover.”

This latest funding follows earlier government assistance to other regions hit by severe weather, including support for the Tasman District Council in the wake of extensive flooding earlier this year.

Tackling the Threat of Exotic Caulerpa

While the emergency grant helps cover the costs of the cleanup, Northland Regional Council continues to play a leading role in the Exotic Caulerpa Elimination Project, an ambitious initiative aimed at eradicating the invasive seaweed from New Zealand waters.

The project is supported by $6.2 million in funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and focuses on developing innovative tools and technologies to remove the pest from the ocean floor safely and effectively.

Exotic caulerpa (a genus of fast-growing tropical algae) poses a significant threat to New Zealand’s marine environment. Once established, it spreads rapidly, forming dense mats that outcompete native seaweeds and seagrasses, disrupt fisheries, and alter ecosystems. Its spread has become a growing concern in several coastal areas, including parts of Aotea Great Barrier Island and Te Rāwhiti Inlet in the Bay of Islands.

“The Government is committed to working with councils and local communities to address marine biosecurity threats like caulerpa,” Simmonds said. “Projects such as Northland’s elimination initiative are critical to protecting the health of our coastal ecosystems.”

Building Resilience in the Face of Severe Weather

Minister Simmonds emphasised that the emergency waste funding scheme plays a key role in helping communities recover from environmental crises by ensuring councils can respond swiftly and sustainably.

“The funding allows local authorities to act immediately when waste or debris threatens public safety or the environment,” she said. “It supports local efforts to restore communities, safeguard natural habitats, and reduce long-term recovery costs.”

As severe weather events become more frequent and intense, the Government aims to make such funding a core part of its resilience and recovery framework, complementing broader initiatives to strengthen disaster preparedness and environmental protection.

For more information on the emergency waste funding scheme and how it supports regional recovery, visit the Ministry for the Environment’s website at: Emergency waste funding | Ministry for the Environment.