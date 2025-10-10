Left Menu

Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

Southern right whales are key indicators of environmental change, revealing the impacts of climate change in the Southern Ocean. Their reproductive slowdown and migration shifts highlight disruptions in food supply and the global importance of protecting marine ecosystems as climate sentinels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:38 IST
Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a revealing study, researchers have identified southern right whales as crucial indicators of environmental shifts in the Southern Ocean. These majestic creatures, which gather in South Africa's Hermanus each spring, are displaying notable changes in their reproductive cycles, a clear signal of climatic disruptions.

Scientists are particularly concerned as calving intervals have extended from three to four or five years, pointing to a scarcity of food resources in their Antarctic feeding grounds. This is attributed to a retreat in sea ice and altered ocean conditions, disrupting the availability of their favored prey, the Antarctic krill.

Such findings underscore the urgency of monitoring these whale populations. Their condition reflects broader climatic changes affecting global weather, fisheries, and biodiversity. As oceanic sentinels, these whales bring attention to the need for protecting marine environments for the future health of the planet.

TRENDING

1
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.

Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time...

 Global
2
European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

 India
4
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025