Green Industry Pioneer: Amit Badlani Honored for Environmental Stewardship

Amit Badlani, Managing Director of Vihaan Clean & Green Tech, has been honored by Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, for his contributions to environmental protection and sustainable industrial development. The accolade celebrates Badlani's 17-year commitment to fostering greener industrial practices through innovative waste management technologies.

Vihaan's initiatives, such as afforestation and sustainable infrastructure projects, have played a key role in balancing ecological preservation with industrial advancement. Notably, their World Environment Day initiative this year, in partnership with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, led to the plantation of 400 trees, earning praise from the board for its environmental impact.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Badlani emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of Vihaan's team. He highlighted the company's philosophy of integrating sustainability as a practice rather than a mere goal, contributing to India's Vision 2070 for Net-Zero Emissions. The award ceremony was attended by prominent government officials and industry leaders, further solidifying Badlani's role in pioneering responsible industrial growth.