Mystery Predator's Terror in Bahraich: Unseen Attack in Uttar Pradesh
A 60-year-old woman was reportedly injured by a wolf in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. This incident is part of a series of animal attacks in the area. Local authorities are investigating and considering various possibilities as public safety measures are amplified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A recent attack on a 60-year-old woman has stirred panic in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, as local officials scramble to identify the mysterious animal involved.
While the victim's family claims it was a wolf, the forest department remains cautious, stating they need more evidence to confirm the animal's identity.
The incident adds to a troubling series of animal attacks in the region, sparking heightened security measures and an intense rescue effort, as officials work to prevent further casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement