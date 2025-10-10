Left Menu

Mystery Predator's Terror in Bahraich: Unseen Attack in Uttar Pradesh

A 60-year-old woman was reportedly injured by a wolf in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. This incident is part of a series of animal attacks in the area. Local authorities are investigating and considering various possibilities as public safety measures are amplified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A recent attack on a 60-year-old woman has stirred panic in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, as local officials scramble to identify the mysterious animal involved.

While the victim's family claims it was a wolf, the forest department remains cautious, stating they need more evidence to confirm the animal's identity.

The incident adds to a troubling series of animal attacks in the region, sparking heightened security measures and an intense rescue effort, as officials work to prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

