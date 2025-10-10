Mystery Predator's Terror in Bahraich: Unseen Attack in Uttar Pradesh

A recent attack on a 60-year-old woman has stirred panic in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, as local officials scramble to identify the mysterious animal involved.

While the victim's family claims it was a wolf, the forest department remains cautious, stating they need more evidence to confirm the animal's identity.

The incident adds to a troubling series of animal attacks in the region, sparking heightened security measures and an intense rescue effort, as officials work to prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)