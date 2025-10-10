Left Menu

Firecracker Ignites Blaze, Guts Cars in Gorakhpur

A firecracker spark caused a fire in Gorakhpur, gutting two parked cars, including a CNG vehicle. The incident occurred as children were bursting firecrackers near a park. A timely response by firefighters prevented a major explosion, averting potential danger. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:30 IST
A firecracker spark ignited a blaze in Gorakhpur's Awas Vikas Colony, destroying two parked cars, including a CNG vehicle, late Thursday night. Residents and police confirmed no injuries, but panic ensued as flames rose near an electric transformer.

The incident occurred around 11 pm as children burst firecrackers near a park. One burning cracker allegedly landed in a parking area, igniting an old vehicle belonging to Veena Anand, and soon spreading to a second car left abandoned for almost two years.

Firefighters swiftly brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes, preventing a major explosion, thanks to their timely response. The CNG car's tank had overheated, posing significant risk.

