Guadeloupe on Red Alert: Tropical Storm Jerry Approaches

French officials issued a red alert for Guadeloupe as Tropical Storm Jerry neared the Caribbean department. At the same time, Martinique remains under orange alert, cautioning residents of potential danger.

Meteo-France reported that the area experienced heavy rain from Thursday night, compounded by a spiral band bringing persistent and stormy conditions to the region.

Weather is expected to improve by Friday midday, though local authorities have not yet confirmed any instances of damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)