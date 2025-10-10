Guadeloupe on Red Alert: Tropical Storm Jerry Approaches
French authorities placed Guadeloupe on a red alert due to Tropical Storm Jerry, while Martinique remains on an orange alert. Torrential rains affected the region, and significant rainfall is expected. Local officials have not yet reported damage or casualties. Improvements are anticipated by midday Friday.
French officials issued a red alert for Guadeloupe as Tropical Storm Jerry neared the Caribbean department. At the same time, Martinique remains under orange alert, cautioning residents of potential danger.
Meteo-France reported that the area experienced heavy rain from Thursday night, compounded by a spiral band bringing persistent and stormy conditions to the region.
Weather is expected to improve by Friday midday, though local authorities have not yet confirmed any instances of damage or casualties.
