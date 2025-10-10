Devastating Quake Strikes Southern Philippines, Spurs Tsunami Alert

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale rocked the southern Philippines on Friday, claiming at least five lives and causing widespread damage, including landslides. The tremor prompted a temporary tsunami warning and subsequent evacuations along coastal areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has mobilized rescue and relief teams while assessing the quake's potential damage and risk of aftershocks. The epicenter was located at sea, affecting nearby towns and triggering a landslide in a gold-mining area, resulting in casualties.

Despite structural damage observed in several buildings, including an international airport, no flights were canceled. Authorities continue to monitor the aftermath, as the nation is recovering from previous natural disasters, including a recent deadly quake and storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)