Devastating Quake Strikes Southern Philippines, Spurs Tsunami Alert

A powerful earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hit the southern Philippines causing at least five fatalities, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. Initially, a tsunami warning was issued, which was later lifted. Relief efforts are underway amidst concerns of aftershocks and damage assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale rocked the southern Philippines on Friday, claiming at least five lives and causing widespread damage, including landslides. The tremor prompted a temporary tsunami warning and subsequent evacuations along coastal areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has mobilized rescue and relief teams while assessing the quake's potential damage and risk of aftershocks. The epicenter was located at sea, affecting nearby towns and triggering a landslide in a gold-mining area, resulting in casualties.

Despite structural damage observed in several buildings, including an international airport, no flights were canceled. Authorities continue to monitor the aftermath, as the nation is recovering from previous natural disasters, including a recent deadly quake and storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

