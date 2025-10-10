Left Menu

Devastating Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines, causing fatalities and structural damage. Following the quake, a tsunami alert was issued but later lifted. Officials warned of strong aftershocks and advised residents to evacuate affected coastal areas. Assessment of the full extent of damage is ongoing.

Updated: 10-10-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:35 IST
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit offshore in the southern Philippines, leading to fatalities and substantial structural damage on Friday. The epicenter, located near the town of Manay in Davao Oriental province, prompted tsunami alerts for the Philippines and nearby Indonesia, though these warnings were eventually lifted.

The initial quake was followed by a 6.9 magnitude aftershock, prompting renewed tsunami warnings. Authorities advised residents in coastal regions to evacuate to higher ground. Initial reports indicated damage to infrastructure, homes, and bridges, with two confirmed deaths in Mati City.

The quake's impact was felt strongly, leading to panic and visible ground shaking. Seismological experts warned of potential further aftershocks. This severe quake follows another deadly earthquake that struck the Philippines just weeks earlier, underlining the region's vulnerability due to its location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

