Mahindra Lifespace Embarks on Major Redevelopment in Mumbai
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is set to redevelop four housing societies in Mumbai's Malad (West), anticipating a revenue of Rs 800 crore. The project encompasses a 1.65-acre area and is part of the company's extensive development footprint across seven Indian cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has announced its plans to redevelop four housing societies in Malad (West), Mumbai, forecasting a significant revenue boost from this initiative.
The real estate firm, selected as the preferred partner for this project, will leverage the development's 1.65-acre site with a potential revenue realization of around Rs 800 crore from the sale of the free area.
Spanning 49.26 million sq ft across seven Indian cities, Mahindra Lifespace continues its strategic expansion in the sector, managing integrated developments and industrial clusters over 5000 acres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahindra
- Lifespace
- realty
- Mumbai
- redevelopment
- sale
- Malad
- project
- development
- revenue
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale
Canara Robeco IPO: Strong Investor Interest Despite Full Offer-for-Sale Structure
Puravankara Limited Reports Robust Growth in Real Estate Pre-Sales for Q2 FY26
BMW's Accelerating Growth: GST Cuts and Festive Surge Fuel Record Sales
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.