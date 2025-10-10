Mahindra Lifespace Embarks on Major Redevelopment in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has announced its plans to redevelop four housing societies in Malad (West), Mumbai, forecasting a significant revenue boost from this initiative.

The real estate firm, selected as the preferred partner for this project, will leverage the development's 1.65-acre site with a potential revenue realization of around Rs 800 crore from the sale of the free area.

Spanning 49.26 million sq ft across seven Indian cities, Mahindra Lifespace continues its strategic expansion in the sector, managing integrated developments and industrial clusters over 5000 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)