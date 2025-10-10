Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Embarks on Major Redevelopment in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is set to redevelop four housing societies in Mumbai's Malad (West), anticipating a revenue of Rs 800 crore. The project encompasses a 1.65-acre area and is part of the company's extensive development footprint across seven Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:28 IST
Mahindra Lifespace Embarks on Major Redevelopment in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has announced its plans to redevelop four housing societies in Malad (West), Mumbai, forecasting a significant revenue boost from this initiative.

The real estate firm, selected as the preferred partner for this project, will leverage the development's 1.65-acre site with a potential revenue realization of around Rs 800 crore from the sale of the free area.

Spanning 49.26 million sq ft across seven Indian cities, Mahindra Lifespace continues its strategic expansion in the sector, managing integrated developments and industrial clusters over 5000 acres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

 India
2
Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

 India
3
Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

 Philippines
4
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025