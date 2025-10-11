Left Menu

Seismic Surprise at Drake Passage

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Drake Passage at a depth of 10 km, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred on a Friday, drawing attention to the geological activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:13 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Drake Passage on Friday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's depth was recorded at 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles), raising concerns about potential impacts in the seismically active region.

This significant geological event underscores the dynamic nature of the Earth's crust in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

