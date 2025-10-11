Seismic Surprise at Drake Passage
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Drake Passage at a depth of 10 km, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred on a Friday, drawing attention to the geological activity in the region.
The earthquake's depth was recorded at 10 kilometers (or 6.21 miles), raising concerns about potential impacts in the seismically active region.
This significant geological event underscores the dynamic nature of the Earth's crust in the area.
