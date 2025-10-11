Rising River Ponnai: Villagers Advised to Stay Away Amid Heavy Rains
A flood alert has been issued in Vellore district as discharge from Kalavagunta dam increases due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. Villagers living along River Ponnai are advised not to use the river for any purpose to ensure safety. Parents should keep children away from the river.
Authorities have issued a flood alert for residents living along the River Ponnai's banks, urging them to avoid the river entirely due to significant water discharge from the Kalavagunta dam. This advisory follows the onset of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh's catchment areas, raising safety concerns.
Vellore district collector VR Subbulaxmi reported that the discharge rate from the dam in Andhra Pradesh was about 540 cusecs as of 7:45 AM Saturday and is expected to rise. The situation has prompted officials to warn locals to refrain from activities such as bathing or crossing along the river.
Additional precautions include advisories for parents to prevent children from approaching the river, stressing the importance of staying vigilant during the increased discharge period to avert potential hazards.
