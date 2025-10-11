Kerala on Alert: IMD Warns of Intense Downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rains in three districts of Kerala, predicting a downpour that could range from 11 to 20 cm in Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Further to this, a 'yellow alert' is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, forecasting rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The IMD's warnings are intended to prepare the state's populace for potential weather hazards.

This weather pattern, likely influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining north Kerala coast, is expected to bring thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 kmph between October 11 and 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)