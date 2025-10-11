Telangana's T Square: The Next Urban Milestone
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is spearheading plans for T Square, envisaged as a vibrant, 24-hour hub of business, entertainment, and tourism in the city. Modeled after New York's Times Square, it aims to include international brand outlets and an 'AI Hub.' Construction begins this November.
In a forward-looking move, Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has instructed state officials to create unique designs for the upcoming T Square, set to become the city's premier attraction.
Envisioned as India's answer to New York City's Times Square, T Square will blend business, entertainment, and tourism, functioning around the clock. The Chief Minister emphasized the inclusion of international brand outlets like Apple and a dedicated 'utility zone.'
Reddy also proposed the establishment of an 'AI Hub,' supported by a corpus fund and guided by a board of industry leaders. The project is scheduled to commence by the end of November, marking a significant milestone in urban development.