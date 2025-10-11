Telangana's T Square: The Next Urban Milestone

In a forward-looking move, Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has instructed state officials to create unique designs for the upcoming T Square, set to become the city's premier attraction.

Envisioned as India's answer to New York City's Times Square, T Square will blend business, entertainment, and tourism, functioning around the clock. The Chief Minister emphasized the inclusion of international brand outlets like Apple and a dedicated 'utility zone.'

Reddy also proposed the establishment of an 'AI Hub,' supported by a corpus fund and guided by a board of industry leaders. The project is scheduled to commence by the end of November, marking a significant milestone in urban development.