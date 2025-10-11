Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

South Eastern Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra and BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato broke ground on Saturday for the ambitious re-development project of Tatanagar Railway Station.

Mishra highlighted plans to upgrade passenger amenities to match those found in airports, with the main building set for transformation into a G+6 storey structure, and a new G+3 building on the station's north side. Five new platforms are also set to be added to facilitate smoother passenger and freight train operations.

In addressing wildlife safety, Mishra mentioned successful trials of AI-based technology for early detection of elephants on railway tracks, promising implementation soon. Railways are also planning infrastructure to provide safe passage for elephants, alongside a forthcoming Vande Bharat rail depot awaiting final approval, with the entire project costing an estimated Rs 1,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)