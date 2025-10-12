Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mexico as Rainfall Sparks Deadly Landslides

In central and southeastern Mexico, relentless rainfall has caused landslides and floods, raising the death toll to 37. Thousands of soldiers are rescuing the missing, while the deadly downpours, linked to Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond, have left over 320,000 without power and damaged thousands of homes.

Updated: 12-10-2025 03:53 IST
The toll from relentless rainfall-induced landslides and floods in central and southeastern Mexico has sharply risen to 37 fatalities, according to authorities on Saturday. Efforts are intensifying as thousands of soldiers work to clear blocked roads and rescue those still missing across the nation.

Mexican authorities have reported that the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, accounts for 22 of those deaths, with power outages affecting 150 communities. In Puebla, east of the capital, nine people lost their lives, and more than 16,000 homes suffered damage.

The state of Veracruz also mourns five fatalities as military personnel aid in the rescue of isolated residents from landslide-blocked roads and swollen streams. Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond are blamed for the deadly storms, cutting power to 320,000 users nationwide.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

