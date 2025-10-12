Tragedy Strikes Mexico as Rainfall Sparks Deadly Landslides

The toll from relentless rainfall-induced landslides and floods in central and southeastern Mexico has sharply risen to 37 fatalities, according to authorities on Saturday. Efforts are intensifying as thousands of soldiers work to clear blocked roads and rescue those still missing across the nation.

Mexican authorities have reported that the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, accounts for 22 of those deaths, with power outages affecting 150 communities. In Puebla, east of the capital, nine people lost their lives, and more than 16,000 homes suffered damage.

The state of Veracruz also mourns five fatalities as military personnel aid in the rescue of isolated residents from landslide-blocked roads and swollen streams. Tropical Storm Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond are blamed for the deadly storms, cutting power to 320,000 users nationwide.

