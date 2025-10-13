Gas Cylinder Explosion Injures Family of Five in Delhi

A family of five sustained injuries when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their home in the Kishan Ganj area of north Delhi on Monday morning. The blast caused structural damage, including the collapse of three walls.

Police identified the injured as Hazrat, his wife Rukshar, and their children: sons Hussan and Chhote, and daughter Afiya. Officials report that the fire originated from a gas leak resulting from the cylinder being inadvertently left on.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:22 am. Emergency services responded swiftly, controlling the fire while dealing with significant damage to the property. All victims were hospitalized, with children being stable. An investigation into the cause and damage assessment is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)