Forest Dilemma: Sonbhadra's Pumped Storage Project in Limbo

The proposal to divert 616 hectares of Sonbhadra's dense forest for a pumped storage project has been postponed. Experts warn it threatens rich ecosystems and wildlife. The Environment Ministry seeks a thorough assessment and awaits necessary approvals. The project, by Greenko Energies, involves deforesting over two lakh trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:25 IST
A controversial proposal to divert over 616 hectares of dense forest land in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district has hit a roadblock. The project, worth Rs 17,000-crore, was put on hold following expert warnings that it could devastate rich forest ecosystems and threaten wildlife habitats.

The Union Environment Ministry's Forest Advisory Committee, in a meeting on September 26, decided that a sub-committee must conduct a holistic assessment of the project's impact before granting any clearance. Detailed land data and approvals from key authorities are still pending.

The Rs 17,180-crore project, led by Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd, aims to clear over 2.08 lakh trees for building reservoirs, but ecological and legal hurdles continue to stall progress, highlighting the need for comprehensive environmental safeguards.

