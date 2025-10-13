Left Menu

Monsoon Mysteries: Meghalaya's Record Rainfall Deficit

The India Meteorological Department forecasts the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Meghalaya by October 14. The state experienced a significant monsoon deficit in 2025, 56% below normal. Such changes raise concerns over agriculture and water availability, prompting preparation for drier conditions.

Shillong | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:56 IST
The India Meteorological Department announced on Monday that the southwest monsoon will fully withdraw from Meghalaya by October 14.

This year, the state experienced one of its most deficient monsoon seasons in recent memory, with a 56% deficit, having recorded only 690.7 mm of rain compared to the usual 1,555.4 mm between June 1 and July 28, according to IMD data.

Meteorologists highlight this anomaly as a result of shifting monsoon dynamics and weakening moisture inflow, sparking concerns over the impact on agriculture, water availability, and local ecosystems. Government offices and departments have been alerted to prepare for the transition to drier conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

