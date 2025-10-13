Devastating Torrential Rains in Mexico: A Nation in Crisis

Mexico is grappling with the aftermath of severe torrential rains that devastated parts of the nation last week. The government's official report confirmed at least 64 fatalities, alongside 65 missing persons.

The relentless downpours triggered landslides and caused rivers to overflow, leading to significant disruptions including power outages across several municipalities. The states hit hardest by these weather events were Veracruz and Hidalgo, where the human toll was particularly severe.

In response, Mexican authorities have mobilized thousands of personnel charged with evacuation, cleanup, and ongoing monitoring of affected regions. These efforts are concentrated in the central regions and the Gulf Coast, which bore the brunt of the week-long deluge.

(With inputs from agencies.)