Government Sanctions 1,361 New Homes in Himachal Under PMAY Urban 2.0

Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur praised the central government's approval of 1,361 houses in Himachal under PMAY Urban 2.0. Over Rs 34 crore will fund the urban housing development, with Rs 2.25 lakh allotted per economically weaker section beneficiary. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was thanked for his support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:36 IST
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has applauded the Modi-led central government's initiative to authorize the construction of 1,361 new houses in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 scheme.

These homes are set to be built in the state's urban municipalities at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. A sum of Rs 2.25 lakh per beneficiary from the economically weaker section will be distributed as part of this development.

Thakur also conveyed his appreciation to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for this significant announcement while highlighting that a separate approval was granted for 92,364 rural houses under PMAY-Gramin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

