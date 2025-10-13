Left Menu

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

A fire broke out in a nine-storey business park in Mumbai, injuring six and prompting the rescue of 280 individuals. Firefighters extinguished the flames after four hours. The incident mirrored an earlier fire in Kurla. The cause remains unidentified as authorities investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:46 IST
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved
A blaze erupted on Monday in a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, resulting in injuries to six individuals and the rescue of 280 others, officials reported.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:35 PM in the Goldcrest building on LBS Road. Smoke spread rapidly through the building, prompting seven fire engines and other firefighting units to respond. The operation, which lasted more than four hours, concluded around 7 PM. Firefighters managed to rescue the trapped individuals from the terrace via staircases. Many inside were employees engaged in work when the incident occurred.

In another incident in the early hours, a significant fire gutted several automobile shops in Kurla, Mumbai. Both incidents resulted in no fatalities, although the causes are still under investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

