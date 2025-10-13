Left Menu

Delhi Takes Root: New Strategy for Tree Transplantation Success

The Delhi government, aiming to enhance tree survival rates in transplant projects, will empanel qualified agencies with advanced transplanter machines. This initiative, overseen by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, seeks to correct past inefficiencies using detailed technical criteria to improve urban green cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:58 IST
The Delhi government is taking decisive action to boost the survival rates of transplanted trees by selecting agencies armed with advanced tree transplanter machines. This initiative follows a review meeting spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and aims to rectify prior inefficiencies that impacted urban greenery.

Sirsa reported that past methodologies, often involving backhoe loaders for tree uprooting, were detrimental to root systems, resulting in poor survival rates. Moving forward, only those with proven expertise and specialized machinery will be tasked with transplantation, ensuring trees have a realistic chance to thrive.

The Forest Department has launched an Expression of Interest seeking skilled agencies, with explicit technical and machinery standards defined. Sirsa highlighted this as part of a larger vision of a 'protective green shield' for Delhi, treating the enhancement of green spaces with the same urgency as a public health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

