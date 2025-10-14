Left Menu

Torrential Rains Devastate Mexico: Death Toll Rises to 64

The death toll from torrential rains in Mexico has reached 64, with 65 people missing, as efforts to reach isolated communities intensify. Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velázquez Alzúa reported widespread floods and landslides, while President Sheinbaum promised sufficient resources for emergency relief operations in affected areas.

The death toll following last week's severe rainfall in Mexico has climbed to 64, as authorities work to reach communities isolated by landslides.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, the Civil Defense Coordinator, reported that another 65 individuals were missing due to flooding in central and southeastern Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that adequate resources are available for ongoing emergency efforts.

Thousands of military personnel are assisting in the affected regions. Particularly in northern Veracruz, where 80 communities remain cut off. Sheinbaum highlighted the need for multiple flights to deliver essential supplies to these areas.

