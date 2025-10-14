Torrential Rains Devastate Mexico: Death Toll Rises to 64

The death toll following last week's severe rainfall in Mexico has climbed to 64, as authorities work to reach communities isolated by landslides.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, the Civil Defense Coordinator, reported that another 65 individuals were missing due to flooding in central and southeastern Mexico. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that adequate resources are available for ongoing emergency efforts.

Thousands of military personnel are assisting in the affected regions. Particularly in northern Veracruz, where 80 communities remain cut off. Sheinbaum highlighted the need for multiple flights to deliver essential supplies to these areas.

