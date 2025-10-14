Left Menu

Unveiling the Unseen: New Balsam Discovery Enriches India's Flora

The Botanical Survey of India recently discovered a new balsam species, Impatiens rajibiana, in Arunachal Pradesh's Shergaon forests. This finding underscores the region's rich biodiversity and the ongoing efforts to document and conserve India's endemic floral species, particularly in biodiversity hotspots like the Eastern Himalayas.

Updated: 14-10-2025 16:53 IST
  • India

Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India have made a significant botanical breakthrough by identifying 'Impatiens rajibiana', a new balsam flower species, in the untouched forests of Shergaon located in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

Spearheaded by Dr. Krishna Chowlu, the discovery adds to India's expansive floral diversity, with the country hosting around 230 balsam species. This achievement highlights the ecological richness of Arunachal Pradesh, part of the Eastern Himalayas Biodiversity Hotspot.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in this scientific achievement, emphasizing its importance in promoting the exploration and conservation of India's unique natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

