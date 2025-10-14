Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative Urban Development Policy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a comprehensive new urban redevelopment policy focused on transforming cities with modern infrastructure, while safeguarding livelihoods. The plan highlights land reorganization, private investment, and historical preservation, with emphasis on public interest and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative Urban Development Policy
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed an ambitious urban redevelopment policy for Uttar Pradesh, aimed at rejuvenating cities through modern infrastructure and sustainable practices.

The new policy, discussed during a Housing Department meeting, will prioritize land reorganization, private investments, and the transformative development of old structures into modern urban spaces, while maintaining an environmental balance.

Adityanath urged that the approach must protect livelihoods and public interests, with strategic measures including a state-level redevelopment authority, single-window approval, and incentives for private sector participation, ensuring inclusive progress and cultural preservation.

TRENDING

1
Operation Chakra V: Unmasking the Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Operation Chakra V: Unmasking the Cyber Fraud Syndicate

 India
2
Madagascar's Military Ousts President Amid Gen Z Protests

Madagascar's Military Ousts President Amid Gen Z Protests

 Global
3
Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Andhra Pradesh's Future

Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Andhra Pradesh's Futur...

 India
4
Rafah Crossing Closure: Impact on Gaza Aid

Rafah Crossing Closure: Impact on Gaza Aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025