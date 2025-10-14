Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative Urban Development Policy

In a major announcement on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed an ambitious urban redevelopment policy for Uttar Pradesh, aimed at rejuvenating cities through modern infrastructure and sustainable practices.

The new policy, discussed during a Housing Department meeting, will prioritize land reorganization, private investments, and the transformative development of old structures into modern urban spaces, while maintaining an environmental balance.

Adityanath urged that the approach must protect livelihoods and public interests, with strategic measures including a state-level redevelopment authority, single-window approval, and incentives for private sector participation, ensuring inclusive progress and cultural preservation.