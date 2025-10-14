Bengaluru Under Fire: Infrastructure Criticism Sparks Government Response

An industry leader's criticism has rekindled debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure challenges. Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sparked the dialogue by sharing an executive's negative assessment, leading state officials to address the issues publicly.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that Bengaluru's success deserves collective effort instead of criticism. He detailed ongoing investment, including Rs 1,100 crore for road repairs and other major initiatives, aiming to enhance city competitiveness.

State leaders Priyank Kharge and M B Patil affirmed the government's commitment to overcoming the city's infrastructural hurdles, recognizing the global pressures growing cities face. They called on community cooperation to improve Bengaluru's roads and support its economic role.

