Delhi's 'Government on Wheels': A Road to Transformation
Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections of road and drainage projects under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, aiming to resolve public commuting issues. The second phase involved visits to critical areas like Dhaula Kuan and Mundka Road, highlighting long-unresolved infrastructure challenges to enhance city connectivity.
In an effort to tackle longstanding infrastructure issues, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, has embarked on a comprehensive review of road and drainage projects. The initiative, now in its second phase, focuses on resolving vital public transport concerns across the city.
The inspection began in August, targeting a 47-kilometer stretch of the Outer Ring Road. In this phase, senior officials from various departments joined Verma on a single bus tour to gain firsthand insights into the condition of city roads and drainage systems.
Key sites visited included congestion-heavy areas such as Dhaula Kuan and the roads near Sai Baba temple in Nazafgarh. The drive emphasized issues like footpath encroachments, uneven road surfaces, and ineffective drainage, aiming to implement solutions that have been delayed for decades.
