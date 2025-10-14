Left Menu

Delhi's 'Government on Wheels': A Road to Transformation

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections of road and drainage projects under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, aiming to resolve public commuting issues. The second phase involved visits to critical areas like Dhaula Kuan and Mundka Road, highlighting long-unresolved infrastructure challenges to enhance city connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:36 IST
Delhi's 'Government on Wheels': A Road to Transformation
Parvesh Verma
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to tackle longstanding infrastructure issues, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, has embarked on a comprehensive review of road and drainage projects. The initiative, now in its second phase, focuses on resolving vital public transport concerns across the city.

The inspection began in August, targeting a 47-kilometer stretch of the Outer Ring Road. In this phase, senior officials from various departments joined Verma on a single bus tour to gain firsthand insights into the condition of city roads and drainage systems.

Key sites visited included congestion-heavy areas such as Dhaula Kuan and the roads near Sai Baba temple in Nazafgarh. The drive emphasized issues like footpath encroachments, uneven road surfaces, and ineffective drainage, aiming to implement solutions that have been delayed for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

 India
2
Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

 United Kingdom
3
Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

 Sri Lanka
4
Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025