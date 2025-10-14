Grim Faces in Shadowed Homes: Diwali Displacement at Signature View

For residents of Signature View Apartments, the joyful aura of the Diwali season turned into a distressing exodus. As packing boxes piled up, the complex witnessed residents frantically searching for new housing options after their power supply was cut off.

The Delhi Development Authority's residential facility in Mukherjee Nagar missed a court-extended deadline to vacate the premises due to safety concerns, leading to the unpleasant eviction process just before a major festival.

Despite promises of alternative timelines, tenants were left grappling with heightened rental demands in the area, as conflicting signals between local authorities and the judiciary intensified the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)