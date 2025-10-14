Left Menu

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects, as per Knight Frank's report. The nation contributes 4% to the global supply, with a fast-growing affluent demographic driving demand. Though young in the sector, India holds significant future potential with a ranking of 10th in upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:43 IST
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured the 6th position globally in live branded residence projects, according to the latest report by real estate consultant Knight Frank.

The United States leads the rankings, followed by the UAE, Thailand, Mexico, and the UK. Turkey, China, Vietnam, and Canada round out the top ten list.

Knight Frank highlights India's contribution of 4% to the global supply and a ranking of 10th for upcoming projects. The demand in India is largely driven by a rapidly expanding affluent class, marking the country as a significant future market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Global
2
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
3
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
4
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025