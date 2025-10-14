India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena
India ranks 6th globally in live branded residence projects, as per Knight Frank's report. The nation contributes 4% to the global supply, with a fast-growing affluent demographic driving demand. Though young in the sector, India holds significant future potential with a ranking of 10th in upcoming projects.
India has secured the 6th position globally in live branded residence projects, according to the latest report by real estate consultant Knight Frank.
The United States leads the rankings, followed by the UAE, Thailand, Mexico, and the UK. Turkey, China, Vietnam, and Canada round out the top ten list.
Knight Frank highlights India's contribution of 4% to the global supply and a ranking of 10th for upcoming projects. The demand in India is largely driven by a rapidly expanding affluent class, marking the country as a significant future market.
