India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India has secured the 6th position globally in live branded residence projects, according to the latest report by real estate consultant Knight Frank.

The United States leads the rankings, followed by the UAE, Thailand, Mexico, and the UK. Turkey, China, Vietnam, and Canada round out the top ten list.

Knight Frank highlights India's contribution of 4% to the global supply and a ranking of 10th for upcoming projects. The demand in India is largely driven by a rapidly expanding affluent class, marking the country as a significant future market.

