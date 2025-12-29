Left Menu

Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

Infinity Group participated as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a prominent real estate meet in India. The event featured discussions focusing on emerging markets like Guwahati. Infinity Group showcased its residential and retail projects, emphasizing strategic growth and sustainability in Northeast India. Stakeholders networked to explore investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:28 IST
Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Infinity Group made a significant impact as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a premier Pan-India Realtors' Meet held in Guwahati. Focusing on emerging real estate markets, the event fostered knowledge exchange and strategic dialogues among top professionals in the field.

Showcasing hallmark developments, Infinity Group highlighted projects like Infinity Heights in Guwahati and Krishna Bhumi Arcade in Vrindavan. These projects emphasize contemporary architecture, investment potential, and a commitment to sustainability and quality, aligning with the growing demands of Northeastern India.

A pivotal panel discussion, "Real Estate 2030: Opportunities, Risks & Roadmap Ahead," featured Pulak Chamaria, Director of Infinity Group, amongst other leaders, providing insights into regional growth markets and the collaborative effort required for sustainable industry progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education Reforms

A New Chapter in Bihar's Education: Ministerial Appointments and Education R...

 India
2
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026

 Global
3
Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

Driving Innovation: India’s Road to Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
4
Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka Seeks China's Aid for Post-Cyclone Recovery

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025