Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025
Infinity Group participated as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a prominent real estate meet in India. The event featured discussions focusing on emerging markets like Guwahati. Infinity Group showcased its residential and retail projects, emphasizing strategic growth and sustainability in Northeast India. Stakeholders networked to explore investment opportunities.
The Infinity Group made a significant impact as the Title Sponsor of GRAtitude 2025, a premier Pan-India Realtors' Meet held in Guwahati. Focusing on emerging real estate markets, the event fostered knowledge exchange and strategic dialogues among top professionals in the field.
Showcasing hallmark developments, Infinity Group highlighted projects like Infinity Heights in Guwahati and Krishna Bhumi Arcade in Vrindavan. These projects emphasize contemporary architecture, investment potential, and a commitment to sustainability and quality, aligning with the growing demands of Northeastern India.
A pivotal panel discussion, "Real Estate 2030: Opportunities, Risks & Roadmap Ahead," featured Pulak Chamaria, Director of Infinity Group, amongst other leaders, providing insights into regional growth markets and the collaborative effort required for sustainable industry progress.
