Left Menu

Challenges in Relocating Delhi's Urban Homeless Amid Metro Construction

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) reported to the Supreme Court that relocating urban homeless in Delhi is unfeasible due to maximum occupancy at proposed sites amid DMRC construction. The relocation must consider employment and education needs of residents. Existing shelters face significant issues, raising health and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:28 IST
Challenges in Relocating Delhi's Urban Homeless Amid Metro Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development concerning Delhi's urban homeless, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) reported to the Supreme Court that the relocation of shelter residents is not feasible. This follows the DMRC construction, which has heightened the need for alternative living arrangements, but proposed sites are already at maximum occupancy.

The report stressed that any relocation requires thoughtful considerations of the residents' employment opportunities and educational needs. Many adults work near their current shelters, and children attend nearby schools, complicating relocation efforts as expressed by the residents.

Site inspections revealed serious issues with existing shelters, including health risks from waterlogging and unsanitary conditions. Despite alternatives suggested by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, NALSA's findings underscore inadequate facilities, urging a re-evaluation of shelter solutions amidst ongoing metro rail construction.

TRENDING

1
Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Global
2
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
3
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
4
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025