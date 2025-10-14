Challenges in Relocating Delhi's Urban Homeless Amid Metro Construction

In a significant development concerning Delhi's urban homeless, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) reported to the Supreme Court that the relocation of shelter residents is not feasible. This follows the DMRC construction, which has heightened the need for alternative living arrangements, but proposed sites are already at maximum occupancy.

The report stressed that any relocation requires thoughtful considerations of the residents' employment opportunities and educational needs. Many adults work near their current shelters, and children attend nearby schools, complicating relocation efforts as expressed by the residents.

Site inspections revealed serious issues with existing shelters, including health risks from waterlogging and unsanitary conditions. Despite alternatives suggested by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, NALSA's findings underscore inadequate facilities, urging a re-evaluation of shelter solutions amidst ongoing metro rail construction.