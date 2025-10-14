Seismic Shakes: 5.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles Chile's Tarapaca Region
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has impacted Chile's Tarapaca region. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 111 kilometers.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Tuesday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, shaking the area significantly, the EMSC added.
Chilean authorities are monitoring the situation closely to assess any potential damage or aftershocks.
