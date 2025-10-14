Left Menu

Seismic Shakes: 5.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles Chile's Tarapaca Region

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has impacted Chile's Tarapaca region. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 111 kilometers.

Updated: 14-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Tuesday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, shaking the area significantly, the EMSC added.

Chilean authorities are monitoring the situation closely to assess any potential damage or aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

