DDA to open flat registrations for 48-storey high rise residential society in East Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened registration for flats in its 48-storey under-construction residential project, "DDA Towering Heights", at Karkardooma, officials said on Friday.

The registration window will be open from October 31 to November 21, they said.

In the first phase, the agency is offering 1,026 premium two-bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) apartments, with base reserve prices ranging from Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 3.09 crore. The plinth area of the flats ranges between 142 sqm and 250 sqm.

"Spread across 30 hectares, the East Delhi Hub is being developed as a world-class mixed-use urban centre integrating residential, commercial, and civic spaces within a vibrant, walkable environment," the DDA said in a statement. It further said that this will be the tallest building in the national capital so far, with 48 storeys standing at 155 metres.

Strategically located adjacent to the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, the project offers direct connectivity to both the Blue and Pink Lines, ensuring seamless travel across the city, it said.

Officials said the project also has road connectivity through NH-9, NH-24, and other arterial routes linking Central, East, and South Delhi, apart from being close to Anand Vihar Railway Station and ISBT.

''Developed as the first project under the Transit-Orientated Development (TOD) project, the flats are nearing completion and are scheduled for handover by July 2026,'' the statement added. At the time of auction, successful bidders will be required to deposit 75 per cent of the flat cost, with the remaining 25 per cent payable by July 2026, when possession is expected.

