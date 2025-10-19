India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 26-over-a-side match after another rain delay

The first ODI between India and Australia was reduced to 26-over-a-side game after the third rain interruption here on Sunday. India were struggling at 52 for four in 16.4 overs when rain halted the proceedings for the third time in the day. Axar Patel (14) and KL Rahul (3) will resume India's quest for a strong total. Pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mithcell Starc won't get to bowl any further in the contest and the rest of the overs will have to be bowled by Nathan Ellis and others. A bowler will get a maximum of five overs to bowl.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months. Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight. Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Ellis for 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)