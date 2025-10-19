Ashiana Housing eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from new housing project in Jamshedpur
Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd expects Rs 350 crore revenue from its new housing project in Jamshedpur.
The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.
The project, spread across 3.86 acres with a saleable area of about 4.64 lakh sq ft, will be developed under a joint venture model.
The upcoming project, comprising 230 homes, is expected to generate sales realisation of around Rs 350 crore.
The company will sell units at a price starting at Rs 1.34 crore, according to a statement.
The company will complete this project by December 2029.
The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.
Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a portfolio of over 55 projects. It also focuses on development of senior living projects.
