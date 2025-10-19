Left Menu

Ashiana Housing eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from new housing project in Jamshedpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:59 IST
Ashiana Housing eyes Rs 350 cr revenue from new housing project in Jamshedpur
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd expects Rs 350 crore revenue from its new housing project in Jamshedpur.

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

The project, spread across 3.86 acres with a saleable area of about 4.64 lakh sq ft, will be developed under a joint venture model.

The upcoming project, comprising 230 homes, is expected to generate sales realisation of around Rs 350 crore.

The company will sell units at a price starting at Rs 1.34 crore, according to a statement.

The company will complete this project by December 2029.

The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a portfolio of over 55 projects. It also focuses on development of senior living projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
2
Cargo aircraft skids off Hong Kong airport runway into sea, 2 dead

Cargo aircraft skids off Hong Kong airport runway into sea, 2 dead

 Global
3
Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

 India
4
UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025