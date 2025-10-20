Australia's Weather Bureau Skeptical About La Nina Formation

Australia's weather bureau has expressed skepticism regarding the formation of a La Nina weather pattern that could significantly alter rainfall and weather conditions across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania.

While the U.S. NOAA notes weak La Nina conditions persist, Australian climatologist Felicity Gamble highlights uncertainties in ocean temperatures and atmospheric indicators, undermining confidence in a strong La Nina event.

Despite three consecutive La Nina occurrences from 2020 to 2023 boosting crop yields in Australia, the current forecast suggests potential variability, with other climatic influences possibly playing a larger role.

(With inputs from agencies.)