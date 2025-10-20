Delhi Chokes Under Diwali Pollution Surge

Delhi's air quality took a significant downturn this Diwali as 34 out of 38 monitoring stations registered pollution levels in the 'red zone' on Monday. The alarming data indicated 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality across the national capital.

According to official reports, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345, signifying 'very poor' conditions, up from 326 the previous day. Alarmingly, four monitoring stations, including Dwarka and Anand Vihar, reported 'severe' levels with AQIs exceeding 400.

Transport emissions comprised 15.6% of the pollution, while industrial sources contributed 23.3%. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan. Additionally, the Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers within specified hours during Diwali.

