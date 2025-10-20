Delhi Chokes Under Diwali Pollution Surge
Delhi's air quality plummeted during Diwali, with most monitoring stations indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' pollution levels. The city's AQI remained critically high, driven by emissions from transport and industry. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to mitigate worsening conditions.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality took a significant downturn this Diwali as 34 out of 38 monitoring stations registered pollution levels in the 'red zone' on Monday. The alarming data indicated 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality across the national capital.
According to official reports, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345, signifying 'very poor' conditions, up from 326 the previous day. Alarmingly, four monitoring stations, including Dwarka and Anand Vihar, reported 'severe' levels with AQIs exceeding 400.
Transport emissions comprised 15.6% of the pollution, while industrial sources contributed 23.3%. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan. Additionally, the Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers within specified hours during Diwali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- air quality
- pollution
- Diwali
- AQI
- severe
- transport emissions
- industry
- GRAP
- CPCB
ALSO READ
CAQM imposes GRAP 2 in Delhi-NCR; AQI of 411 recorded around Akshardham temple
AQI reaches 238 on Kali Puja night eve, green lobby presses panic button
Only 3 districts under severe Maoist influence; thousands of Naxals have surrendered over last decade due to our relentless efforts: PM Modi.
Deadly floods in Mexico another sign of need for improved severe weather warnings
RPT-UPDATE 1-UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts