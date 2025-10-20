Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under Diwali Pollution Surge

Delhi's air quality plummeted during Diwali, with most monitoring stations indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' pollution levels. The city's AQI remained critically high, driven by emissions from transport and industry. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to mitigate worsening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:14 IST
Delhi Chokes Under Diwali Pollution Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality took a significant downturn this Diwali as 34 out of 38 monitoring stations registered pollution levels in the 'red zone' on Monday. The alarming data indicated 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality across the national capital.

According to official reports, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345, signifying 'very poor' conditions, up from 326 the previous day. Alarmingly, four monitoring stations, including Dwarka and Anand Vihar, reported 'severe' levels with AQIs exceeding 400.

Transport emissions comprised 15.6% of the pollution, while industrial sources contributed 23.3%. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan. Additionally, the Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers within specified hours during Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025