Impending Cyclonic Storm Set to Drench Odisha and Parts of West Bengal

A newly-formed low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by October 27, forecasting heavy rainfall across Odisha and West Bengal, according to meteorological officials. This system could bring extreme weather conditions from October 27 to 29.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed the system's west-northwest trajectory and its expected gradual elevation to a depression by October 25, deepening over the following days. Authorities have issued a yellow weather alert for upcoming days, noting uncertainty in landfall predictions but significant rain in coastal districts.

The IMD also issued severe weather warnings, anticipating increased wind speeds and cautioning fishermen to avoid the Bay of Bengal starting October 26. Odisha's government assures preparedness in dealing with the anticipated storm, advising residents to remain vigilant as heavy rain showers are forecast in regions of both Odisha and southern Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)