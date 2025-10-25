Brazil Faces Skeptics as COP30 Looms Amid Housing and Drilling Controversies
Brazilian officials address housing shortages and defend recent oil drilling approvals ahead of the UN climate conference, COP30. With 163 delegations confirmed, 80% secured lodging amidst soaring prices. The decision to permit Amazon drilling sparks debate; activist groups seek legal resolution on the approval's environmental impact.
In the midst of preparations for the UN climate conference, COP30, Brazilian authorities claim progress on resolving attendee housing shortages while facing criticism for approving exploratory oil drilling in the Amazon. The government assures that over 80% of the 163 delegations have secured accommodation for the event.
Ana Toni, Brazil's climate change chief, maintains that strategic funding ensures accommodation for less developed countries' delegates. Despite previous concerns, the government now appears confident of delegations' participation. However, Márcio Astrini of the Climate Observatory recalls historical Glasgow summit challenges, attributing them to pandemic era restrictions.
Brazil's recent approval of oil exploration licenses near the Amazon's mouth has intensified scrutiny surrounding the conference. Environmental activists, led by Astrini's organization, legally challenge Petrobras, citing overlooked environmental impacts. As fossil fuels take center stage at COP30, Brazil's energy discourse reaches new levels of engagement, according to Toni.
(With inputs from agencies.)
